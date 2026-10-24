Garlic prices rise to ₹280 per kg in Bengaluru

CH NEWS, BENGALURU Garlic prices in Bengaluru have increased to ₹280 per kg from ₹250 as supplies to the Yeshwantpur Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) yard have fallen by 50 per cent. Wholesale garlic prices have also risen to around ₹200 per kg, putting additional pressure on household budgets. Traders attributed the price rise to drought, poor yields and reduced supplies from major producing states, including Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan. Bengaluru usually receives around 3,000 bags of garlic daily, but arrivals have dropped sharply in recent days. Trader Manoj said the shortage had pushed prices upwards. Another trader, Hamid, said local production in Ranebennur was insufficient to meet Karnataka’s demand. Supplies from Gujarat and Rajasthan are expected to improve by December, potentially bringing prices down between December and January. Low rainfall in North Karnataka has affected cultivation, forcing farmers to depend on borewells and water tankers. Rising seed costs have added to their difficulties, with garlic seeds now costing ₹10,000 to ₹15,000 per quintal, compared with ₹3,000 to ₹6,000 last year. However, some farmers in Gundlupet, Chamarajanagar district, have benefited from higher market prices. Despite water shortages and lower yields, garlic prices reaching ₹45,000 per quintal have helped some growers earn profits. Baradanapura Nagaraj, convener of the Federation of Karnataka Farmers’ Organizations, alleged that traders were hoarding garlic and contributing to an artificial price rise. He urged the state and Central governments to address farmers’ problems and take steps to control prices. Traders expect improved supplies in the coming months. Until then, consumers may continue to face higher prices, while drought and rising cultivation costs remain major concerns for farmers.