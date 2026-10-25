Kharge questions RSS funding & registration

CH NEWS, BENGALURU Karnataka's political landscape witnessed another intense war of words as State Home Minister Priyank Kharge launched a fresh verbal offensive against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), challenging the ideological organization to clear the air regarding its legal framework, organizational registration status, and financial accountability. The remarks immediately drew a sharp, fiery counter-attack from Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka, who accused the ruling Congress administration of political grandstanding and demanded transparency regarding funding streams within the grand old party. Taking to the social media platform 'X', Priyank Kharge asserted that the RSS harbors an underlying apprehension toward formal legal registration. He argued that official registration would mandate strict regulatory scrutiny, statutory financial disclosures, and public accountability elements that he claimed the organization consistently avoids. Posing a direct series of interrogatives, the Home Minister questioned who legally constitutes the entity, where its massive operational funds originate, how donations are processed and accounted for, and who ultimately audits its books. He emphasized that an entity boasting a vast national footprint must be equally subject to constitutional compliance and transparency standards expected of public bodies. In swift and combative retaliation, R. Ashoka condemned the minister's assertions during a media interaction in Jayanagar, dismissing the critique as a politically motivated diversion. Defending the ideological parent of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Ashoka retorted by questioning the financial integrity of the Congress party itself, asking whether its operational budgets are supported by foreign entities. He maintained that RSS volunteers operate transparently and proudly uphold nationalist values, contrasting them with ruling party figures. Furthermore, Ashoka challenged the government's leadership credentials, demanding to know why senior ministers spearhead persistent attacks on cultural organizations while top state figures maintain strategic silence, and daring the administration to subject its own governance and party accounts to equal public scrutiny.