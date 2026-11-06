Kerala to review 488 bar licences granted

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM Kerala Excise Minister M Liju said the United Democratic Front (UDF) government would closely examine 488 bar licences granted during the previous Left Democratic Front (LDF) administrations and act if irregularities were found. He was responding to allegations by former Excise Minister M B Rajesh over action against officials who issued licences under liquor policy. Liju said the licences were granted after a rule amendment on June 23, 2017. The change allowed establishments that lost bar licences in 2014 and later operated as beer and wine parlours to apply afresh. Of the 488 licences, 410 were issued during the first Pinarayi Vijayan government and 78 during its second term. In 2014, the UDF government led by Oommen Chandy had restricted licences to five-star hotels, resulting in more than 700 hotels losing their licences. The minister rejected the argument that Deputy Excise Commissioners had only renewed licences. He said the establishments had lost their licences years earlier, making the process a restoration rather than an annual renewal. Liju said the government would withdraw the authority given to Deputy Excise Commissioners to grant new FL 3 licences through the renewal provision. On FL 7 licences for airport transit lounges, Liju alleged that the Excise Commissioner granted two at Cochin International Airport in June without informing the government. He said proceedings were stopped after government intervention. An Excise Deputy Commissioner was removed, while two others were suspended over decisions contrary to government policy. Liju said the department would upload every order on its website to improve transparency. He rejected Rajesh's demand for an apology and said the former minister should apologise to the public for defending decisions taken under the previous government.