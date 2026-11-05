Bengal announces subsidies and insurance for farmers

KOLKATA West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday announced a series of welfare measures for farmers, including a ₹2-per-unit electricity subsidy, free crop insurance and transport assistance. The initiatives also include price support for potato growers, new storage facilities and model agricultural markets, aimed at strengthening the state's farming sector. Speaking at an event in Pursurah in Hooghly district, Adhikari said more than 46 lakh farmers in West Bengal would receive benefits under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi. He added that the state government was already providing an electricity subsidy of ₹2 per unit to around four lakh farmers to reduce their agricultural expenses. The Chief Minister said his government had removed restrictions imposed by the previous Mamata Banerjee-led administration on transporting potatoes to other states. The move is intended to improve market access for potato cultivators and address concerns over the movement and sale of their produce. The government also announced price support measures for potato farmers. Additional proposals include solar-powered cold storage facilities and model markets to improve agricultural infrastructure and reduce post-harvest losses. Adhikari also promised a special package for farmers in Alipurduar, Jhargram and Purulia districts, along with measures to provide flood relief to affected cultivators. The government also outlined plans to extend financial assistance to educated unemployed youth. The announcements form part of a broader package addressing agricultural costs, crop protection, market access and rural livelihoods. However, the available announcement did not specify the detailed eligibility conditions or implementation timelines for several of the proposed measures.