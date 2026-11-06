Delhi court rejects plea seeking FIR against CM Rekha Gupta

NEW DELHI A Delhi court on Friday dismissed a complaint seeking registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against Chief Minister Rekha Gupta over her alleged remarks comparing Delhi government officials to Lord Hanuman. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Ashwini Panwar dismissed the complaint. A detailed order explaining the court's decision is awaited. The complaint alleged that Gupta made the remarks on September 23, 2025, during an official government programme organised at Kashmere Gate Inter-State Bus Terminal. The event marked the launch of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus services connecting Delhi with Baraut in Uttar Pradesh. The complainant had approached the court seeking police action over the chief minister's alleged statement. On October 15, the Delhi Police submitted a status report stating that there was no basis for registering an FIR, as the alleged remarks did not disclose any cognisable offence. The police maintained that the complaint did not establish grounds for initiating a criminal case. Earlier, on October 3, the court had directed the station house officer of Kashmere Gate police station to submit a status report on the complaint. The direction followed the complainant's allegations concerning the remarks made during the government programme. The police response formed part of the proceedings before the court, which subsequently dismissed the complaint on Friday. The detailed order is expected to clarify the reasoning behind the dismissal.