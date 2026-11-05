Kartik Aaryan turns producer with Kabir Khan’s Ladaku

Actor Kartik Aaryan is set to make his debut as a producer with filmmaker Kabir Khan's upcoming film Ladaku. The makers have announced June 18, 2027, as the worldwide theatrical release date. Birla Studios made the announcement on Wednesday, revealing that the film will be produced by Birla Studios and Kabir Khan Entertainment. Kartik will star in the film and co-produce it under his banner, Dopamine Studios. Described as an inspiring family entertainer, Ladaku is based on an extraordinary real-life story of ambition, determination and hope. Further details about the storyline, supporting cast and technical crew have not yet been revealed. The film marks the reunion of Kartik and Kabir Khan after their 2024 sports drama Chandu Champion. Inspired by the life of India's first Paralympic gold medallist Murlikant Petkar, the film received critical appreciation and earned Kartik his first National Film Award for Best Actor, which he shared with Malayalam actor Mammootty. Meanwhile, Kartik is also preparing for Captain India, directed by Shimit Amin. The film is expected to release in 2027, making it a busy year for the actor.