Karnataka seeks Cauvery release cut to 2,000 cusecs

CH NEWS, BENGALURU Water Resources Minister N. Chaluvarayaswamy said the Karnataka government has formally requested the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) to reduce the water released at Biligundlu to 2,000 cusecs per day, citing severe drought conditions in the Cauvery basin and water shortage in reservoirs. The request seeks reconsideration of the order issued during the CWMA’s 58th meeting held on September 24, 2026. The Authority had directed Karnataka to release 4,000 cusecs of water per day to Tamil Nadu at Biligundlu for the subsequent 15 days. Chaluvarayaswamy said the Southwest Monsoon had completely concluded in Karnataka, resulting in a sharp decline in inflows into the Krishnaraja Sagara, Hemavathi, Harangi and Kabini reservoirs. The minister said the total usable water currently available in these four reservoirs was only 49 TMC. He said Karnataka needs to conserve the available water carefully to meet drinking water requirements, protect the environment and account for evaporative losses through June 2027. Around 47 taluks in the Cauvery basin have already been declared drought-affected, while the entire basin is facing severe drought conditions. Despite this, Karnataka has followed all directives issued by the Authority during the current water year. According to the minister, an inflow of 44.21 TMC was recorded at Biligundlu between June 1 and September 30. He also noted that the Northeast Monsoon, which benefits Tamil Nadu, is expected to be normal or good and may increase inflows in the state. Chaluvarayaswamy said releasing significant quantities of water from the KRS and Kabini reservoirs was not feasible under the present conditions. He said Karnataka has therefore requested the CWMA to reconsider its earlier decision and reduce the water release at Biligundlu to 2,000 cusecs per day.