Karandlaje demands Congress quit over price hikes

CH NEWS, BENGALURU Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje has demanded that the Congress government in Karnataka step down, warning that public anger could lead to a major protest if price hikes are not reversed. The BJP State Mahila Morcha staged a protest at Freedom Park on Monday against the recent milk price increase. Addressing the gathering, Karandlaje criticised the state government over rising prices, drought relief and the implementation of welfare schemes. She said repeated increases in milk and curd prices had placed an additional burden on low-income families, daily-wage workers, auto drivers, taxi operators and small business owners. She questioned Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar over the price increases ahead of Kannada Rajyotsava and demanded relief for ordinary consumers. Questions Government's Drought Relief Karandlaje alleged that farmers affected by drought were receiving inadequate financial assistance. She criticised the reported compensation of Rs 2,500 per acre, claiming that several conditions had made it difficult for farmers to receive the benefit. She also accused the Congress government of withdrawing the additional assistance provided by the previous BJP government under B.S. Yediyurappa. She further alleged irregularities in the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, claiming that Rs 5,000 crore meant for beneficiaries had not been properly accounted for. She also criticised the condition of state-run buses, alleging that inadequate funds had affected maintenance and diesel purchases. Bharathi Shetty Seeks Rollback Former MLC Bharathi Shetty demanded the withdrawal of the milk price increase. She said the BJP government had provided subsidies to support milk consumers and urged the Congress government to honour its election promises instead of burdening the public. She added that BJP Mahila Morcha was organising protests across districts, taluks and wards against the price increase. She criticised the latest Rs 8 per litre hike, saying repeated revisions had increased the financial burden on consumers. The protest leaders demanded that the government reconsider its decisions and provide relief to farmers and ordinary families. Political Outrage and Statewide Agitation • Direct Warning to Government: Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje warned of a potential state revolution if the Congress administration fails to reverse price hikes. • Impact on Working Class: BJP leaders emphasized how repeated hikes on essentials like milk and curd crush daily wagers, hotel workers, and auto drivers. • Drought Relief Criticism: The government was slammed for offering a mere ₹2,500 per acre with 18 strict conditions instead of boosting farmer aid. • Guarantee Scheme Failures: Accusations were leveled against the administration concerning missing funds and public transport operational struggles.