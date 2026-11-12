K.V. Prabhakar praises vital newspaper distribution role

CH NEWS, Belagavi Newspaper distributors must take pride in their profession and perform their duties with dedication, said former Media Advisor K.V. Prabhakar at the sixth State Conference of Newspaper Distributors held in Belagavi. The conference was organised at Dharmanatha Bhavan in Ashok Nagar under the joint auspices of the Karnataka State Newspaper Distributors' Federation, Newspaper Distributors' Charitable Trust and Belagavi Daily Newspaper Distributors' Association. Inaugurating the event, Prabhakar said no profession was inferior or superior and highlighted the important role played by newspaper distributors in the media industry. He described them as the backbone of newspaper distribution, delivering newspapers to thousands of homes every morning. He urged media organisations to recognise distributors as an important part of their institutions and provide them with proper facilities and respect. He also encouraged distributors to take pride in their work and ensure quality education for their children. Karnataka State Working Journalists' Association President Shivananda Tagaduru advised distributors to register for e-Shram cards to access government welfare schemes. He called for unity among distributors and demanded a separate corporation or academy to address their concerns. Federation President K. Shambhulinga said nearly 25,000 newspaper distributors were working across Karnataka. He demanded accident insurance, relaxation of insurance conditions and a separate welfare fund for distributors. Conference President Pratap Bhosale and State General Secretary Suresh P. also stressed the need for better welfare facilities. Suresh said a request had been submitted seeking a Rs. 2 crore grant. He also demanded Rs. 10 lakh health insurance coverage and electric two-wheelers. During the event, district presidents, including Shivamogga District President N. Malathesh, were felicitated. Children of journalists who excelled in SSLC and PUC examinations were honoured. The Seva Ratna awards were also presented to media representatives, editors and newspaper distributors. Several federation office-bearers and representatives from different districts attended the conference.