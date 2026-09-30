‘Jnana Vikasa program strengthens rural women’s confidence’

CH NEWS, DAVANAGERE MP Dr. Prabha Mallikarjun said the Mahila Jnana Vikasa programme of the Shri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project (SKDRDP) is helping women improve their knowledge, self-confidence and self-reliance. She was speaking after inaugurating the annual anniversary celebration of the programme at Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy Community Hall in Kaidale village on Wednesday. Dr. Prabha said the rural development project, guided by Dharmadhikari Dr. D. Veerendra Heggade and Hemavathi Amma, is contributing to the economic, social and educational development of women in rural areas. She appreciated the programme for bringing women together and helping them gain confidence. She said women have an important role in the development of families and society. Through the Jnana Vikasa programme, women are being made aware of values, health, education and life skills. The programme supports the overall development of women and goes beyond economic progress. She also advised women to use mobile phones to improve their knowledge while staying connected with culture, heritage and family values. She stressed the importance of spending quality time with children and elders to strengthen family relationships. Dr. Prabha appreciated the SKDRDP for its social welfare activities in rural areas, particularly in health, sanitation and women’s empowerment. She said the organization’s work is visible in several villages across Davanagere district. She called upon women to give greater importance to their health and urged everyone to spend some time every day on personal well-being and growth. The MP appreciated the activities of the Jnana Vikasa Kendra and its cultural programmes aimed at building women’s confidence. She assured continued support for socially oriented initiatives. Manjula, Lakshman M., District Director of SKDRDP, Y.T. Mallikarjuna, Y.R. Mallikarjuna, SKDRDP office-bearers, staff and residents of Kaidale village attended the programme.