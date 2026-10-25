JD(S) is the root cause of controversy: M. Lakshman

CH NEWS, BENGALURU The high-profile political storm surrounding an explosive sting operation video took a dramatic turn as the Central Crime Branch (CCB) recorded the crucial statement of the woman featured in the controversial footage. Investigators revealed that her testimony could potentially exonerate former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, as she reportedly confessed during prolonged questioning that the veteran leader had never caused her any distress, and that she had merely repeated scripted lines on camera without ever having met him in person. The latest development has significantly strengthened suspicions among law enforcement agencies that the entire video episode was a meticulously choreographed fabrication engineered by political opponents to inflict maximum damage. The ongoing investigation intensified further following a targeted CCB raid on the residence of a Janata Dal (Secular) worker named Mohan Gowda. During the search, sleuths recovered 17 electronic pen drives containing sensitive data, digital communications, and logistical records. State Home Department authorities indicated that the contents of these recovered storage devices will soon be officially disclosed to unearth the deep financial and operational networks behind the controversy. Adding fuel to the intensifying political crossfire, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson M. Lakshman launched a blistering counter-attack, directly accusing the JD(S) leadership of orchestrating the entire sting controversy. Lakshman alleged that 50,000 rupees were specifically wired to Mohan Gowda for communication hardware, while the individual responsible for uploading the edited footage allegedly fled to Canada after receiving a five-lakh-rupee disbursement from opposition party circles. He further claimed that thorough interrogation of three key confidants metaphorically described as the core associates of Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy would expose the masterminds. Furthermore, Congress leaders alleged that the recovered pen drives shed light on coordinated efforts targeting Siddaramaiah over the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) legal battles, including substantial financial transactions allegedly used to fund Supreme Court litigation. Prominent figures, including Krupa Alva, have also cooperated with investigative bodies by voluntarily appearing before law enforcement even prior to receiving formal notices. As Home Minister Priyank Kharge prepares to release comprehensive forensic findings within the coming week, political tensions across Karnataka have reached a boiling point, with both major political camps trading explosive accusations of conspiracy, fabricated media trials, and institutional sabotage.