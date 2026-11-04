Iran warns of wider war if US attacks

Tehran Iran’s supreme leader warned on Wednesday that fresh US attacks could spread the war across the Middle East. Mojtaba Khamenei said in a written statement that the defeat of President Donald Trump’s Republicans in the US midterm elections gave Tehran little reason to expect a change in Washington’s approach, AFP reported. Republicans are set to lose control of both chambers of Congress, a setback that could make it harder for Trump to push through his plans. He can still order new strikes. Trump told media that the war may have contributed to the election losses. The conflict has pushed up energy prices and added to the cost of living for American families. The United States struck Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday. Iranian state media reported five explosions in quick succession. Trump said the strike targeted a newly built air defence site and described it as minor. He has also named a site in central Iran as a possible target. Tehran denies the site is a nuclear facility. Trump told the Financial Times that a full return to fighting might be unnecessary. Iran’s president, Masoud Pezeshkian, said his government was still seeking a solution through talks. He said Khamenei had given officials permission to negotiate on issues that were previously off limits. Qatar, which has been helping the two sides talk, said both governments were reviewing its proposals for a temporary deal. China also said preventing renewed fighting was a priority. The war began in February with US and Israeli strikes on Iran and has been at a standstill for months. With Washington still weighing further strikes and Tehran warning of retaliation, Qatar is trying to secure an agreement before either side takes another military step.