India, Nepal review ties In Kathmandu

Kathmandu India and Nepal reviewed their relationship on Wednesday as officials prepared for a possible official visit to New Delhi by Nepal’s Prime Minister Balendra Shah later this month. Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met his Nepali counterpart, Amrit Bahadur Rai, in Kathmandu, as per reports. The talks covered a wide range of issues between the two neighbours. Misri also called on Nepal’s Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal, and they discussed ways to strengthen ties. Misri travelled to Kathmandu at Rai’s invitation for an official visit scheduled to run through Thursday. Nepal’s foreign ministry announced the visit on Monday, saying the two foreign secretaries would hold talks. India described the trip as part of regular meetings between senior officials from both countries. The Kathmandu Post reported that officials were expected to review projects backed by India in Nepal and consider new areas where the two countries could work together. Nepal’s proposed economic package with India was also expected to come up. Those issues could help shape the agenda if Shah travels to New Delhi. India and Nepal have several ways to keep these discussions going between senior visits. Their joint commission brings foreign ministers together to review work across the relationship, while officials also meet in smaller groups to deal with specific issues. In August, for example, a joint group met in Dehradun to review how the countries manage their shared border and work together on security. Wednesday’s meetings gave both governments a chance to review work already under way and decide which issues need attention at a higher level. Shah’s visit remains a proposal. If it goes ahead, it would give leaders in New Delhi and Kathmandu a chance to follow up directly on the issues their officials raised this week.