Attackers target Pak military convoys across Baloch

Quetta Armed men attacked Pakistani military convoys in three districts of Balochistan this week, local media reported on Wednesday. The reports said several people were killed or wounded, but did not give a confirmed toll for the attacks in Kech, Mastung and Kharan. In Kech district, unidentified gunmen attacked a convoy of two vehicles in the Noduz area on Wednesday. Initial reports said members of the security forces were among the casualties. On Monday, attackers ambushed an army convoy near Madina Hotel on the main road between Quetta and Karachi, in Mastung district. Another convoy came under attack that day at Nauroz Kalat, near Zomi in Kharan. The Balochistan Post reported that armed men also blocked the Quetta–Taftan highway in the Pashuk area of Dalbandin on Monday. They stopped a vehicle and set it on fire. Local media reported other attacks earlier in the week. Armed men targeted security personnel travelling on foot and in vehicles near Ahmad Wal in Nushki. In Kharan’s Lijay area, eight military personnel were reportedly killed or wounded after a blast hit a military vehicle and fighting followed. Separately, the Balochistan Liberation Front said it carried out 25 operations across the province in October. The armed group claimed it killed more than 129 military and intelligence personnel and seriously injured more than 30. Those figures could not be independently verified. No group had claimed responsibility for the latest convoy attacks by Wednesday, according to reports.