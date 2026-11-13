India seeks constructive ties with Bangladesh amid diplomatic strain

NEW DELHI: India has reiterated its desire to maintain a positive and forward-looking relationship with Bangladesh, amid continuing diplomatic tensions between the two neighbouring countries and the postponement of their scheduled consular dialogue.

Addressing a media briefing on Friday, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India remained committed to engaging with Bangladesh through established bilateral mechanisms. The next round of the consular dialogue, originally scheduled for next week, has been postponed and will take place on a mutually convenient date.

He added that both countries had continued engagement through structured mechanisms covering areas such as trade, railways, water resources and border management. The upcoming consular dialogue is also expected to address matters related to the revised travel arrangement between the two countries.

“India remains ready to discuss all bilateral issues with Bangladesh through these existing mechanisms, including at the technical level,” the spokesperson said.

Relations between New Delhi and Dhaka have faced renewed strain following a virtual media interaction by former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from New Delhi on August 5. The development prompted fresh diplomatic exchanges between the two governments.

Following the interaction, Dhaka reiterated its demand for Hasina’s extradition to Bangladesh. India, however, clarified that it had neither played a role in organising the interaction nor endorsed her remarks.

Hasina, 79, has been living in Delhi since leaving Bangladesh in August 2024, following the collapse of her government amid widespread anti-government protests.

The postponement of the consular dialogue comes at a time when both countries are seeking to address several bilateral concerns. India has indicated that discussions on these matters will continue through existing diplomatic channels.