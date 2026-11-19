MANGALURU: Promoting inclusion, teamwork and equal opportunities, Aloy Quiz-Whiz 2026, an inclusive inter-school quiz competition, brought specially-abled students and their peers together on a common platform at FIZA by Nexus Mall, Pandeshwar.

The event was organised by the St Aloysius Higher Primary School Alumni Association, under the St Aloysius College Alumni Association (SACAA), in association with ROHAN Corporation. Students from 16 schools participated in the competition.

The highlight was the composition of the teams. Each five-member team included one visually impaired student, one student with speech and hearing impairment, one government school student and two private school students. The format aimed to encourage interaction, cooperation and mutual understanding while showcasing the abilities of children with disabilities.

Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Minister U.T. Khader, who attended as chief guest, appreciated the alumni association for organising the initiative. Recalling his school days, he said that although the competition was challenging, there would be no losers. He observed that the real winners were the alumni who had brought the children together through the programme.

The quiz featured five rounds titled Prevail with Braille, Buzzing Bees, Knowledge is Universal, Actions Speak Louder and Harmony in Thought. The Mangalore Quiz Foundation conducted the competition, with Dr Annappa Kamath as quizmaster.

Students from St Theresa’s ICSE School, PM Shri Karnataka Public School, Shakthinagar, and SDM Mangala Jyothi Integrated School secured the first place. Teams from St Aloysius College Higher Primary School, St Francis Xavier Higher Primary School and SDM Mangala Jyothi Integrated School were among the runners-up.

A new Best Team Spirit award was introduced to recognize teamwork and bonding among participants.

ROHAN Corporation representative Dion Monteiro congratulated the organizers and reiterated the company’s commitment to supporting employment opportunities for differently-abled persons. St Aloysius Institutions Rector Rev. Fr. Rony Pais SJ stressed the importance of recognizing every child’s abilities and ensuring equal opportunities.

MUDA Chairman Santosh Shetty also appreciated the initiative and encouraged the organizers to continue such programmes. The event received support from FIZA by Nexus, Mangalore Quiz Foundation and other sponsors.