Health department investigates on unsafe water units

CH NEWS, BENGALURU The state government has launched a massive safety crackdown. Authorities have started rigorous statewide inspections targeting packaged drinking water plants to protect public health and ensure strict food safety compliance. State Health Minister U.T. Khader announced that food safety officials recently inspected 45 packaged drinking water production units. During these surprise checks, inspectors collected 32 water samples and sent them directly to authorized government food testing laboratories for detailed chemical and biological analysis. Officials uncovered severe violations regarding hygiene and legal documentation. Common infractions included filthy working conditions, expired licenses, missing pest control clearance certificates, and a complete lack of mandatory medical fitness certificates for workers. Furthermore, inspectors found serious errors on product labels. Defective bottled water stocks were immediately seized from manufacturing units located in Mysuru and Davanagere. In an even stricter move, authorities completely shut down a non-compliant production unit in Mulbagal town of Kolar district due to appalling sanitary standards. The government is currently awaiting final laboratory reports on the collected water samples. Minister Khader warned that severe legal action will follow immediately once these test reports arrive. He stressed that the administration maintains zero tolerance for compromised water quality, noting that regular, unannounced checks will continue across all districts. To empower citizens, the minister urged everyone to carefully examine product labels before buying packaged water. Consumers should always check for valid ISI marks, official Food Safety and Standards Authority of India license numbers, proper manufacturing dates, and unbroken bottle seals. If anyone suspects foul play or unhygienic bottling practices, they can instantly file a formal complaint by scanning a special QR code issued by the department. Officials believe these strict measures will drastically improve industry standards and safeguard community well-being.