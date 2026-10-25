HDK alleges Rs 600 crore deal against family

CH NEWS, BENGALURU Escalating the political turmoil surrounding a high-profile sting operation case in Karnataka, Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has made an explosive allegation, claiming that a massive financial deal worth Rs 600 crore was orchestrated to "finish off" the political legacy and family of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda. Addressing a viral audio and video clip circulating across social media platforms, the Janata Dal (Secular) leader asserted that clear instructions were issued from the highest levels of the state administration to target his family. Speaking to media persons in Bengaluru, Kumaraswamy did not mince words, pointing directly at the leadership of the ruling establishment. "There is absolutely no doubt that a deal was struck to finish off H.D. Deve Gowda’s family, and that senior leader is none other than the current Chief Minister," Kumaraswamy charged. He emphasized that the unfolding controversy demands an extensive, large-scale judicial inquiry, stating that divine justice is slowly bringing hidden conspiracies to light despite alleged attempts by police authorities and the Home Department to shield the masterminds. The Union Minister also addressed the ongoing Crime Branch (CCB) investigations targeting individuals associated with his party's digital media wing. Granting a firm five-day window for associates summoned by investigators, Kumaraswamy assured party workers that there is no need to panic or fear intimidation. He criticized the state government for weaponizing investigative machinery against political opponents while ignoring core governance issues, farmers' distress, and unresolved historical mysteries. Pointing to wider implications within the ruling party, Kumaraswamy claimed that senior figures like former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah are also privately uneasy with the manner in which the investigation and internal political maneuvering are being handled. As the political crossfire intensifies, the Opposition has vowed to keep pressure on the government to ensure a transparent, uncompromised probe into the explosive allegations.