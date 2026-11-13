HC sends Udhayanidhi poll petition to trial

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday declined to dismiss an election petition challenging the victory of Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin from the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni Assembly constituency in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The court decided to proceed with the trial after rejecting two applications filed by him.

Justice G. Arul Murugan dismissed the applications seeking rejection of the election petition and removal of substantial pleadings made by the petitioner. The judge directed Udhayanidhi to submit his reply statement by December 11, 2026.

The election petition was filed by P. Milany, a resident of Theni district, who challenged Udhayanidhi’s victory in the constituency. The petition seeks judicial examination of the circumstances surrounding his election to the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.

Udhayanidhi had approached the High Court seeking to prevent the petition from proceeding further. One application requested the court to reject the entire election petition, while the other sought to strike off substantial pleadings made by Milany.

However, the court declined both requests, allowing the proceedings to continue. The dismissal of the applications means that the election challenge will now move forward to the trial stage, where the allegations and submissions made by both sides will be examined.

The direction to file a reply statement by December 11 gives Udhayanidhi an opportunity to formally respond to the claims raised in the petition. The subsequent proceedings will determine how the case progresses and whether further examination of the allegations is required.

The court’s decision does not amount to a finding against Udhayanidhi or establish that the election was invalid. It only allows the petition to proceed for judicial consideration.

Election petitions are legal proceedings through which candidates or other eligible individuals can challenge the validity of an election before a competent court. Such cases may involve allegations concerning electoral procedures, compliance with election laws or other grounds recognised under the Representation of the People Act, 1951.