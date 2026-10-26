Government warns IT firms over sidelining Kannadigas

CH NEWS, BENGALURU The ongoing controversy surrounding the alleged marginalization of local talent in Bengaluru's booming technology sector escalated sharply as the state government issued a stern warning to corporate employers, declaring that discrimination against Kannadigas in employment will not be tolerated. The strong stance from the executive leadership comes amidst mounting public debate, even as critics point out that a legislative bill aimed at mandating private sector job quotas for locals has remained stalled for over a year and a half. Addressing reporters in Bengaluru, Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi asserted that there can be no compromise on the self-respect, dignity, and employment rights of Kannadigas on their native soil. Emphasizing that Bengaluru's status as India’s global technology capital rests heavily on the intellectual capacity and dedication of local youth, Tangadagi drew a sharp line between rejecting candidates due to legitimate skill gaps and outright denying employment solely because an applicant's mother tongue is Kannada. Echoing these sentiments, Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar stressed that the administration is fully committed to safeguarding local opportunities. The government urged citizens and job seekers to formally lodge complaints against any corporate entity found sidestepping local talent, assuring swift and stringent punitive measures. However, the government's aggressive rhetorical posture has reignited intense scrutiny regarding its legislative follow-through. Political observers and worker advocates note that a proposed bill designed to legally mandate job reservations for Kannadigas in private industries has languished in administrative limbo for the past eighteen months. The initiative, initially spearheaded by Minister Santosh Lad during Minister Siddaramaiah's tenure to secure substantial employment percentages for locals, successfully cleared initial cabinet clearances before encountering sudden roadblocks. Reports at the time suggested that opposition from influential ministerial quarters and intense corporate pushback stalled its passage. As corporate leaders continue to debate skill development requirements versus mandatory hiring quotas, the administration faces growing pressure to translate its verbal warnings into concrete, enforceable legal protections for local job seekers across Karnataka's industrial landscape.