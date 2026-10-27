Girder work disrupts trains to Bengaluru

CH NEWS, BENGALURU Rail commuters traveling across Karnataka face significant travel disruptions on October 27 and 28 as South Western Railways undertakes critical engineering works. Authorities have scheduled heavy composite girder installation at level crossing number 88 situated between Tiptur and Honnavalli Road stations in Tumakuru district. The essential infrastructure upgrade requires total power block and track suspension, forcing railway officials to fully cancel several passenger services, divert major express routes, and reschedule departure timings for multiple trains connecting to Bengaluru. Several daily passenger services have been completely pulled off the tracks. Trains fully cancelled on October 27 include the Arsikere to KSR Bengaluru Passenger, the KSR Bengaluru to Channapatna Passenger, the return Channapatna to KSR Bengaluru service, and the KSR Bengaluru to Arsikere Passenger. Additionally, MEMU services operating between Yelahanka and Arsikere are cancelled on October 28. Passengers relying on these local commuter links have been advised to seek alternative road transport. Long-distance and intercity express routes face major diversions, bypassing key commercial hubs. The Shivamogga Town to KSR Bengaluru Jan Shatabdi Express is rerouted via Arsikere, Hassan, Nelamangala, and Yesvantpur, skipping scheduled stops at Tiptur and Tumakuru. Similarly, the KSR Bengaluru to Hubballi Jan Shatabdi Express on October 28 will run through Nelamangala and Hassan. Other affected services, including the KSR Bengaluru to Hosapete Passenger and the Puducherry to Dadar Express, are diverted via alternative corridors, omitting multiple regular halts in Tumakuru district. Furthermore, departure schedules for select outbound trains have been significantly delayed to absorb line congestion. The Vasco da Gama to Yesvantpur Express leaving on October 27 is delayed by 120 minutes. On October 28, the Talaguppa to KSR Bengaluru Express will depart 140 minutes late, while the Chikkamagaluru to Yesvantpur Express is delayed by one hour. Railway authorities have urged all passengers to double-check their train status and updated routing details before heading toward railway stations to avoid inconvenience.