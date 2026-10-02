‘Gandhian values facing ideological assassination’

CH NEWS, GADAG Former Minister S.S. Patil expressed concern that although Mahatma Gandhi was physically assassinated, his values and ideas were being ideologically assassinated by being ignored in today’s society. He was speaking as chief guest at the 157th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and the 122nd birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at Mahatma Gandhi Rural Development and Panchayat Raj University. Patil said Gandhi’s thoughts remained relevant to today’s society. He said there was a need to adopt his ideas in environmental protection, eradication of untouchability, women’s freedom and empowerment, morality, values in politics and eradication of corruption. He also described Gandhi as an important figure who put Basavanna’s principles into practice in the 20th century. Patil praised the university for moving forward with Gandhi’s philosophy of Gram Swarajya. He said it should become a major knowledge centre for rural development and strengthening Panchayat Raj institutions. He also hoped it would become a major training centre for officials and public representatives. Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Suresh V. Nadagoudara said students should adopt Gandhi and Shastri’s simplicity, honesty, service to the nation and moral values. He said the university aimed to develop young people with social responsibility. Registrar Prof. Amaresh Yatagal said their life philosophies should inspire students and stressed values, discipline and social responsibility. Finance Officer Prashant J.C. recalled their simple lives and commitment to the country. Floral tributes were paid to the leaders’ portraits. University officials, faculty, staff and students attended.