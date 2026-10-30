Gadag onion prices fall; farmers demand support

Malingaraya Pujar CH NEWS Onion farmers in Gadag district are facing heavy losses after a sudden fall in market prices, despite investing large amounts in cultivation. Farmers who had hoped to recover their expenses through better prices are now struggling to make ends meet. According to reports published on October 30, onion prices in the Gadag Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) yard have fallen sharply. Prices that stood between Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 6,000 per quintal a few days ago have reportedly dropped to around Rs. 2,500-Rs. 3,500 per quintal. The situation has become more difficult because of poor rainfall. Farmers said onion production had declined considerably, with some harvesting only three to four bags per acre. They estimated that cultivating one acre costs between Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 30,000. Fertiliser prices have also increased, with a bag reportedly costing more than Rs. 2,200. Farmers alleged that traders and middlemen were manipulating prices in the market. According to them, traders initially offer higher prices for a few bags to create the impression of good market rates. However, when farmers bring larger quantities of onions of similar quality, the prices are reduced considerably. These allegations have not been independently established. Farmers Demand Government Intervention Farmers said they were being forced to sell their produce at whatever prices traders offered, leaving them unable to recover even their cultivation expenses. Many fear falling deeper into debt after borrowing money to grow crops despite drought conditions. They have urged the government to announce a suitable support price for onions and establish direct procurement centres to protect growers from distress sales. Farmer organisations have also warned of protests if the government fails to address their demands. They said immediate intervention was necessary to protect farmers' livelihoods and ensure fair returns for their hard work.