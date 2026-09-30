Gadag officials told to manage drought situation effectively

CH NEWS, GADAG The drought situation in Gadag district must be managed effectively, and steps should be taken to prevent people from migrating in search of employment, said District In-charge Secretary Dr. M.V. Venkatesh. He was speaking at a video conference meeting on drought management held at the Zilla Panchayat hall. He directed officials to prepare for the upcoming Hingaru season and give greater attention to sericulture when agricultural activities are affected by drought. Dr. Venkatesh instructed officials to construct one Amrit Sarovar in every panchayat under MGNREGA. He also stressed improving SSLC and PUC results among students staying in Social Welfare, Minority and Backward Classes hostels. He directed officials to provide nutritious food and early childhood education to children at Anganwadi centres. Transparency must be maintained in selecting beneficiaries under SCP/TSP schemes, he said, adding that released funds should not lapse under any circumstances. Deputy Commissioner C.N. Sridhar instructed officials to follow the measures suggested by the District In-charge Secretary to address the drought situation. Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Mukul Jain said 59 villages had been identified as areas where drinking water shortages could arise. He said water was being supplied to rural areas through two DBOT and 10 MVS schemes from river sources, ensuring supply until the end of December. Zilla Panchayat Deputy Secretary C.R. Mundaragi said 233,844 workers were registered under the VB-G RAM G scheme, with 8,044 MGNREGA works in progress. Agriculture Joint Director Chetana Patil said crop damage had occurred across 125,349.14 hectares during the monsoon, including agricultural and horticultural land. Financial assistance of ₹11,574.46 lakh had been sought from NDRF/SDRF. She said there was no shortage of fertilisers and 179,116 farmers had registered under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.