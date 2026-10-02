G.T. Naik alleges BJP workers misusing Form-7

CH NEWS, BHATKAL District Congress President G.T. Naik alleged that the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls was being misused, with BJP workers attempting to remove the names of eligible voters through Form-7. Naik accused the Election Commission of acting in a partisan manner in favour of the BJP and demanded that appropriate action be taken regarding the alleged misuse of Form-7. He expressed concern that the SIR process could lead to the removal of approximately 13 crore eligible voters across the country and around one crore voters in Karnataka from the electoral rolls. Naik said that, following the call of the AICC and KPCC, a campaign titled “Save Democracy, Save Vote, Save Nation” had been launched in the district. He said protests and awareness programmes would be conducted across various blocks of the district for eight days. He added that a memorandum regarding the issue had been submitted to the President of India through the Deputy Commissioner. Naik also spoke about the party’s organizational preparations for the upcoming elections. He said the “Sanghatana Srujan” programme had been launched to strengthen the party organization ahead of elections to the Zilla Panchayat, Taluk Panchayat and Gram Panchayat bodies, as well as municipal bodies. He stated that the party organization was being strengthened by appointing active workers as Block Presidents and to various other office-bearer positions. Naik said the organizational activities would help prepare party workers for the upcoming elections. He also urged workers to participate actively in the campaign, awareness programmes and efforts to strengthen the party organization across the district.