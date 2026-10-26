France braces for fresh stir after unrest

Paris French authorities are preparing for further street unrest next weekend after demonstrations over the cost of living and public services prompted a major security operation across the country, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said on Monday. The government deployed 70,000 police officers for nationwide demonstrations in an effort to prevent a repeat of violence that erupted nine days earlier across dozens of cities. Although the security operation helped contain the unrest, sporadic clashes continued, particularly in Paris, Marseille and Lyon. Asked whether further disturbances were expected during demonstrations planned for October 31, Nunez told BFM TV that authorities anticipated another difficult weekend. "Halloween evening is traditionally always a bit lively. We expect it to be complicated again," he said. The protests initially emerged from student discontent but have since expanded to include trade unions and Yellow Vest activists. The movement has highlighted public frustration over rising living costs, fuel prices and pressure on public services, creating a broader challenge for President Emmanuel Macron's government. Nunez said police arrested 1,435 people nationwide during Saturday's demonstrations. He also highlighted what he described as a new development: organised far-right groups confronting far-left activists in several cities. Authorities had received calls from nationalist and identity-based movements urging supporters to demonstrate in defence of businesses. In cities including Nice and Montpellier, such groups reportedly arrived in organised formations and targeted far-left activists. Government spokeswoman Maud Bregeon said the state had maintained control during the weekend's demonstrations, while acknowledging that protesters had raised legitimate concerns. She stressed that restoring calm was necessary before meaningful negotiations could take place. The government was also expected to announce measures addressing student concerns over education and university admissions following a nationwide consultation.