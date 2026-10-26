Min Kashappanavar directs officials to expedite railway work

CH NEWS, Bagalkot District in-charge Minister Vijayananda Kashappanavar has assured that he will take steps to speed up the delayed construction of the Kudachi-Bagalkot railway line and address the pending launch of passenger train services to Lokapur railway station. The issue was brought to the minister’s attention by members of the Railway Struggle Committee during his visit to the district Congress office in Navanagar. Congress district president Dayanand Patil and activist Qutubuddin Qazi briefed him about the slow progress of the railway project and the delay in starting passenger train services at Lokapur. They said the construction of the Kudachi-Bagalkot railway line was progressing at a slow pace because of delays by the railway department. They also pointed out that passengers were still waiting for train services to begin at Lokapur railway station, causing concern among residents who expect better rail connectivity in the region. The representatives urged the minister to intervene and coordinate with railway officials to resolve the issues affecting the project. They stressed the importance of completing the railway work without further delay to improve transportation facilities for people in Bagalkot district and surrounding areas. The minister said he would soon visit the ongoing railway works at Lokapur railway station and Mudhol to assess the situation. He also announced plans to convene a meeting with railway department officials and the district administration to review the progress and identify measures to accelerate construction. Kashappanavar assured the representatives that he would instruct the concerned officials to take necessary steps to speed up the project. The Kudachi-Bagalkot railway line is expected to improve connectivity and benefit commuters in the region. Residents and railway activists are now looking forward to concrete action to complete the pending work and begin passenger train services at Lokapur.