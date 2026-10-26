Yediyurappa is like a father, says Renukacharya

CH NEWS, Davanagere Political tensions within the Karnataka BJP have intensified after former minister M.P. Renukacharya launched a sharp attack on Harihar MLA B.P. Harish over his allegations concerning party leaders and the South-East Graduates’ constituency election. Responding to Harish’s claim that he had blackmailed former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Renukacharya said, “B.S. Yediyurappa is like a father to me.” He criticised Harish for making personal allegations and warned him against dragging private matters into public discussions. Speaking to the media in Davanagere, Renukacharya questioned Harish about an alleged incident involving money during a visit to a hotel in Hyderabad in 2009. He also raised questions about the purchase of land in Bengaluru and challenged Harish to respond to his allegations. These claims have not been independently verified. Recalling their past association, Renukacharya said Harish had stayed at his house between 2018 and 2023 after losing an election. He alleged that Harish had used his car and office and claimed that he had helped him secure a nomination from Harihar. Denies secret understanding Renukacharya also rejected allegations of a secret understanding with district in-charge Minister S.S. Mallikarjun during the Legislative Council election. He said their meeting was coincidental and based on mutual goodwill, adding that there was no political adjustment involved. The controversy began after Harish criticised NDA candidate K.M. Suresh for allegedly showing deference to Mallikarjun and seeking cooperation from MP Prabha Mallikarjun. Harish questioned the conduct of BJP leaders and raised concerns about possible political understandings between rival camps. Harish also alleged that certain BJP leaders were indirectly helping the Congress and described the political equations in Davanagere as an instance of “match-fixing.” He said he intended to raise the issue with state BJP in-charge Harish Dwivedi.