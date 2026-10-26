Dharwad ready for West Graduates’ vote counting

CH NEWS, Dharwad Elaborate arrangements have been made at the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), Dharwad, for counting votes in the Karnataka Legislative Council biennial election from the West Graduates’ constituency. The counting will begin at 8 am on Oct 27 (today). Polling for the constituency was held peacefully on October 23. Of the total 97,400 registered voters, including 57,345 men and 40,055 women, 73,692 exercised their franchise, recording an overall turnout of 75.66 per cent. District-wise, Dharwad recorded 25,240 votes with a turnout of 71.87 per cent. Gadag registered 16,778 votes (77.70 per cent), Haveri recorded 19,401 votes (78.71 per cent), and Uttara Kannada reported 12,273 votes (76.52 per cent). Three-Tier Security Arrangements After polling, the sealed ballot boxes, statutory and non-statutory envelopes, and other election documents were secured in a strong room at the university under police protection. A three-tier security arrangement involving 212 police officers and personnel has been deployed to protect the strong room and counting centre. Fourteen tables have been arranged for counting. Each table will have one counting supervisor and two counting assistants, working under the supervision of Assistant Returning Officers and the Deputy Commissioner. Officials and staff have completed three phases of training, including theoretical sessions and practical demonstrations, to ensure a smooth and transparent process. Restrictions and Dry Days Announced Dharwad Deputy Commissioner has issued restrictive orders around the counting venue under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to maintain law and order during the counting process. The Deputy Commissioner has also declared a dry-day period across Dharwad district from 4 pm on October 26 until midnight on October 27. The order prohibits the sale, consumption and transportation of liquor during this period. K.M. Janaki, Belagavi Regional Commissioner and Election Officer, said in a press release that all necessary arrangements had been completed to ensure that the counting process takes place peacefully and smoothly. The results are expected to determine the elected representative for the West Graduates’ constituency in the Karnataka Legislative Council.