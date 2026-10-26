UNESCO experts inspect Hampi heritage monuments, Anjanadri Hill

CH NEWS, Hampi A team of experts from UNESCO has inspected historical monuments at the Hampi World Heritage Site, including the famous Vijaya Vittala Temple, and heritage locations around Anegundi and Anjanadri Hill in Koppal district to assess conservation measures and the condition of protected structures. The team, led by George Abungu of Kenya and Ichida Shimoda of Japan, visited the Vijaya Vittala Temple. They examined the iconic Stone Chariot, Sangeeta Mantapa (Music Pavilion), Nritya Mantapa (Dance Pavilion), Kalyana Mantapa (Wedding Pavilion) and the temple's sanctum. The experts closely observed the architectural features and preservation work. They reportedly tapped the stone pillars of the Music Pavilion to listen to the sounds they produced and photographed areas requiring further examination. District Commissioner Kavita S. Mannikeri explained the historical significance and architectural details of the monuments, while tourist guide Manjunatha Gowda provided additional information. Further Consultations Planned The inspection follows meetings held with officials from the Vijayanagara and Koppal districts, ASI, tourism authorities and state archaeology officials to review ongoing conservation efforts. On Monday, the team is scheduled to visit the Virupaksha Temple, Krishna Temple and Kamal Mahal areas before holding consultations on the Hampi Master Plan and comprehensive management plans. Discussions are expected to continue on October 27.