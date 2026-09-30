Farmers pause Hubballi protest after positive response

Hubballi The Karnataka State Farmers’ Association and Hasiru Sene have temporarily paused their protest in Hubballi following a positive response from Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, according to BJP MLA Mahesh Tenginkai. The farmers had gathered in large numbers to press for the implementation of the Dr. Swaminathan Commission recommendations and fair prices for sugarcane and other agricultural produce. Thousands of farmers assembled at Chennamma Circle and raised slogans against the Central Government. The protest also saw farmers laying siege to the residence of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi. Police deployed heavy security across the city and made efforts to control the situation and persuade the protesters to withdraw. Farmer leaders Chunnappa Pujare and Shashikant Guruji led the agitation. BJP MLAs Mahesh Tenginkai and M.R. Patil, along with Dharwad Deputy Commissioner Snehal R., held discussions with the protesters. A meeting on the farmers’ demands was also conducted at the Desai family residence near Ramesh Bhavan. Initially, the protesting farmers maintained that they would not withdraw the agitation unless their demands were addressed. During the discussions, the MLAs acknowledged the concerns raised by the farmers and said the government stood with them. They also explained that the issues concerned farmers across Karnataka and required coordination between the Union and state governments. The representatives told the farmers that Pralhad Joshi had assured them that ministers and officials from both governments would meet and discuss the demands before taking an appropriate decision. Following these assurances and the response from the Union Minister, the farmer leaders decided to temporarily withdraw the protest. MLA Mahesh Tenginkai later said the farmers had taken the decision after receiving a positive response from Pralhad Joshi. The agitation has therefore been paused for the time being, while the farmers await further discussions and action on their demands.