Farmer’s protests disrupt Teacher’s Day event in Afzalpur

Kalaburagi A celebratory Teachers' Day event honoring distinguished educators and retired teachers in Afzalpur, Kalaburagi district, took an ugly turn when a farmers' protest abruptly stormed the venue, triggering widespread chaos and condemnation across the state. The official felicitation program jointly organized by the School Education and Literacy Department alongside the Taluk Primary and Secondary School Teachers' Associations at the Government High School’s Gurubhavana was designed to recognize decades of dedicated service by veteran educators. However, the peaceful atmosphere was shattered when agitating farmers entered the hall to voice grievances against state administrative policies. The demonstration quickly escalated into a violent commotion. According to eyewitnesses and local reports, chairs inside the auditorium were overturned and damaged, while food arrangements prepared for the teachers and visiting dignitaries were scattered across the floor. Caught completely off guard, serving and retired educators, women teachers, and special guests were forced to flee the premises in distress, leaving the award ceremonies uncompleted. While civil society and political observers acknowledged the democratic right of farmers to protest against government inaction or agrarian crises, the targeting of an education-focused event drew sharp criticism. Critics particularly deplored the scattering of food meant for teachers, noting the painful irony of destroying meals given the societal reverence for farmers as providers of food. The incident has sparked a major debate across Karnataka, highlighting the urgent twin imperatives for the administration: addressing mounting agrarian distress and grievances effectively, while strictly safeguarding the dignity, safety, and decorum of public programs dedicated to the teaching community.