Education key to community development: Min Lamani

CH NEWS, Haveri Education is the most important instrument for the development of a community, and parents must ensure that their children receive quality education and aspire to achieve high positions such as IAS and IPS officers, said Sugar and Textiles Minister and Haveri District In-charge Minister Rudrappa Manappa Lamani. He was speaking after inaugurating the Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti celebrations organised jointly by the district administration, Zilla Panchayat, Scheduled Tribes Welfare Department, Haveri City Municipal Council and district and taluk units of the Akhila Karnataka Valmiki Nayaka Mahasabha at the District Valmiki Bhavan in Haveri. Lamani said members of the Valmiki community to make effective use of government educational facilities, scholarships and training programmes. He particularly advised parents to give priority to their children's education and create awareness about competitive examinations such as the civil services. Children should be encouraged to aim for responsible positions in administration and public service, he said. The minister also said Valmiki Jayanti should not be restricted to processions and celebrations. People should read the Valmiki Ramayana, understand the ideals of Maharshi Valmiki and incorporate his teachings into their lives. Dr. Honnappa Honnamma, lecturer at Government First Grade College, Ranebennur, delivered a special lecture on the life and contributions of Maharshi Valmiki. Meritorious students who secured top marks in SSLC and PUC examinations were honoured with awards. Incentive grants were also distributed to inter-caste married couples. Earlier, a procession carrying a portrait of Maharshi Valmiki was taken out from Valmiki Circle to the District Valmiki Bhavan. Various cultural troupes, Dollu performances and dance groups added colour to the procession. Sri Prasannanandapuri Mahaswamiji of the Maharshi Valmiki Gurupeetha, Rajya Valmiki community leaders, officials and public representatives attended the programme.