Dharwad SDA death case exposes alleged ₹4 crore job scam

CH NEWS, Dharwad The death of Second Division Assistant (SDA) Revappa Duradundi in Dharwad has taken a major turn, with police investigations uncovering an alleged ₹4 crore government job scam. An FIR has reportedly been registered against 10 individuals in connection with the case. Revappa, a resident of Kalarakoppa village in Gokak taluk of Belagavi district, died by suicide on October 24 at Adishakti Layout in Dharwad. According to reports, police recovered a bag tied around his waist containing a suicide note, more than 70 bank cheques and three notebooks. Investigations suggest that Revappa had collected over ₹4 crore from unemployed youths by promising them government jobs, including First Division Assistant (FDA) and SDA positions. He allegedly handed over the money to four individuals identified as Sikandar Chaudhari, Hasanasab Ranjunagi, Dilip Kumar Acharya and Kamappa Pujari. However, the aspirants reportedly failed to secure jobs even after waiting for years. They subsequently pressured Revappa to return their money. He allegedly approached the intermediaries for repayment, but the money was not returned. The three notebooks reportedly contained details of the amounts collected from various individuals and the subsequent distribution of the funds. A letter addressed to senior police officials also reportedly detailed the alleged fraud and harassment Revappa faced. The recovery of the documents and cheques has provided investigators with crucial leads. Police are investigating the alleged financial fraud and the roles of those named in the case.