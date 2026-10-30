DC directs officials to organise grand Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations

Gadag Deputy Commissioner C.N. Sridhar has directed officials to ensure that Kannada Rajyotsava is celebrated in a grand, orderly and meaningful manner across Gadag district on Nov 1. Chairing a preparatory meeting at the Deputy Commissioner’s office on Wednesday, Sridhar stressed the importance of making all necessary arrangements without any lapses. He instructed officials to prioritise cleanliness at the venue and ensure proper seating arrangements, stage decoration and felicitation ceremonies in accordance with official protocol. The celebrations will begin with a procession featuring Goddess Bhuvaneshwari and various cultural troupes at 7.30 am. The procession will start from the Gadag-Betageri City Municipal Council Pre-University College premises and proceed to the K.H. Patil District Stadium. At 9 am, the district in-charge minister will hoist the national flag at the stadium. Police personnel, Home Guards and Bharat Seva Dal members will participate in the parade and march-past. The Deputy Commissioner directed officials to make arrangements for cultural programmes by schoolchildren and tableaux showcasing various government departments. He also urged authorities to encourage participation from students, educational institutions and different organisations. He emphasised the need to provide drinking water, refreshments and ambulance services to handle emergencies. Officials were also instructed to send invitations to dignitaries in accordance with protocol and ensure timely printing of invitation cards. Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr. Durugesh K.R. directed officials to organise the felicitation ceremony efficiently to honour achievers who have excelled in various fields. Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Mukul Jain, Deputy Secretary C.R. Mundaragi, Sub-Divisional Officer Gangappa M. and several department officials attended the meeting. Representatives from the departments of Kannada and Culture, Education, Social Welfare, Tourism, Labour, Youth Empowerment and Sports, and Women and Child Development were also present.