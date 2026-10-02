Congress leader calls for unity to win Hassan seats

CH NEWS, HASSAN Minister for Excise and Hassan district in-charge Minister K.M. Shivalinge Gowda called on Congress workers to resolve internal differences and work together for the upcoming election. He was speaking at the ceremony held at the Congress party office on B.M. Road, Hassan, where G.B. Shashidhar assumed office as the new President of the Hassan District Congress Committee. Gowda said the party had lost in six of the district’s assembly constituencies but urged workers to work towards winning all seven seats in the next election. He said the party had the willpower to achieve the goal if workers remained united. He praised Shashidhar, noting that his father, G.S. Basavaraju, was a prominent leader in Arsikere. Gowda said Shashidhar had built his own team of grassroots workers instead of depending only on his family name. He described him as an educated politician, a composed personality and an organizer capable of bringing party workers together. Gowda urged workers to put aside minor issues and internal differences. He said opportunities to serve people would come to everyone in due course and asked workers to continue working for the party with patience. Recalling the party’s earlier struggles, Gowda said many leaders had started by carrying party flags, distributing pamphlets and putting up banners. He said the Lok Sabha election result, in which Shreyas Patel won by a large margin and became an MP, showed the party’s strength in Hassan district. He urged workers to remain united under Shashidhar’s leadership and continue their work.

Shivalinge Gowda calls for Gandhian values in politics Minister K.M. Shivalinge Gowda said the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri should resonate again in today’s politics. Speaking at their birth anniversary celebrations at Kasturba Gandhi Camp, he praised the Kasturba Trust for continuously spreading Gandhiji’s principles. He said Gandhi guided the freedom struggle through non-violence and promoted equality, while Shastri stood for equality and progress. Gowda urged people to practice Gandhiji’s principles instead of limiting Gandhi Jayanti to celebrations. He called for equality, harmony and brotherhood without caste or religious divisions. He said simplicity, honesty, non-violence and service to the nation should guide public life.