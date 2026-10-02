Chitrakoot Ayurveda Festival to be held on October 4

CH NEWS UDUPI The Chitrakoot Ayurveda Festival will be organised on October 4 at Chitrakoot Ayurveda Clinic in Kali, Alur taluk, in collaboration with the District AYUSH Department, promoter Dr Rajesh Bairi said. Speaking at a press conference, Dr Bairi said the festival would be held from 7 am to 6 pm with the theme ‘Ayurveda for tomorrow, a health festival in the lap of the village’. Entry to the event will be free for the public. The festival will offer free pulse diagnosis and assessment of Vata, Pitta and Kapha Prakriti by Ayurveda experts. Visitors can also receive personalised guidance on diet and lifestyle. Other attractions include a visit to a native cow shed, demonstrations on preparing preventive infusions using common kitchen ingredients and medicinal herbs, and an introductory walk through more than 150 rare medicinal plants spread across the 18-acre campus. Medicinal plants will be distributed to interested children, while experts will explain various Panchakarma treatment methods. MLA Gururaja Gantihole will inaugurate the festival. Bandya Education Trust Managing Trustee Anupama S. Shetty, Dr Umesh Putran, businessman Krishnananda Chatra, Karnataka Bank Assistant General Manager Ramesh Vaidya and Dr Satish Acharya will participate. Film critic Dr Pradeep Kenchanur, who received the Golden Lotus Award at the 72nd National Film Awards, will be felicitated during the programme. Former MLAs K. Gopala Poojary and B.M. Sukumar Shetty, businessman Maranakatte Krishnamurthy Manja, journalist U.S. Shenoy and District AFI president Dr S. Anchan will participate in the valedictory programme in the evening. Several organic stalls showcasing products related to nature, health and rural heritage will also be set up. Visitors can purchase clay pots, wooden household articles and rural handicrafts from the Nammabhoomi organisation of Hattiyangadi. An Ayurvedic thali will also be available at a discounted price. Essay, speech and painting competitions will be held for students. Essay and speech contests will be organised for Classes 5 to 7 and 8 to 10, while a painting competition will be held for children of Classes 1 to 4. Winners of each competition will receive cash prizes of Rs 3,000 for first place and Rs 2,000 for second place. An open interaction involving youth, doctors and content creators will also be held in the afternoon, Dr Bairi said.