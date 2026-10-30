Chitradurga launches door-to-door active TB detection campaign

CH NEWS, CHITRADURGA There is no need to fear tuberculosis (TB), as the disease can be cured with proper treatment, said Taluk Health Officer Dr. B.V. Girish. He made the statement during a door-to-door awareness campaign in Bachaboranahatti village, which comes under the Belagatta Primary Health Centre in Chitradurga taluk. He accompanied health workers during the Active Tuberculosis Case-Finding Campaign. Dr. Girish said TB testing and treatment are available free of cost at government health facilities. The campaign, which began on October 27, will continue until December 8. Taluk Health Education Officer B. Moogappa said health workers were visiting homes to identify people from vulnerable communities who might have TB. The campaign aims to identify high-risk areas, screen suspected patients and ensure early diagnosis and treatment instead of waiting for them to visit hospitals. He also advised people to maintain hygiene, avoid spitting in public places and cover their mouths while coughing or sneezing. Senior Treatment Supervisor S.P. Mahendra said common symptoms of TB include a persistent cough lasting more than two weeks, chest pain, breathing difficulties, night sweats, fatigue, loss of appetite and weight loss. People experiencing these symptoms should visit the nearest government hospital for testing. Sputum tests and other investigations will be conducted as required, and confirmed patients will receive free treatment. He urged residents to cooperate with ASHA workers and health department staff during their visits and support efforts to make the district TB-free. During the first two days of the campaign, sputum samples were collected from eight people with suspected symptoms and sent to the District Hospital for testing. Community Health Officer K.R. Manjushree, ASHA workers K.N. Boramma and S. Umakshi, and several local residents were present.