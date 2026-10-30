CEO directs colleges to ensure APAAR registration

CHIKKABALLAPURA Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Panchayat Dr. Y. Naveen Bhat has directed officials to ensure that no student is denied Pre-University (PU) education due to financial difficulties. He instructed government colleges to admit all eligible students who have passed SSLC. He was speaking at a review meeting on PU college admissions and academic progress held at the Zilla Panchayat office. Dr. Bhat stressed 100% APAAR ID registration across PU colleges. Government colleges must complete registration by November 15, while private colleges have been given until November 30. He directed officials to organise special registration camps at six colleges and make student attendance mandatory through the Nirantara mobile app. The district has recorded 14,843 I PUC admissions. Officials were instructed to identify dropouts at every stage, visit their homes and encourage them to continue their education. The target is to ensure 100% transition from SSLC to PUC. Admissions in government PU colleges have increased from 1,282 to 2,365. However, the district's pass percentage declined from 82% to 75%. Officials were also asked to monitor educational standards in private colleges, where around 75–80% of students study. Regarding pending APAAR registrations, the CEO directed colleges to resolve Aadhaar-related errors without unnecessarily changing school records. Pending cases must be classified and special camps organised with the cooperation of the Tahsildar, Postal Department and Common Service Centres. He also instructed colleges to register students on Nirantara and record daily attendance through facial recognition. The app allows attendance monitoring and early identification of frequently absent students. Emphasising quality education, Dr. Bhat advised students to develop reading and writing habits and limit screen time. He also called for competitive examination coaching for IIT, NEET, BITS Pilani and NITK aspirants within the district. Deputy Director of Pre-University Education Pandarinatha and principals of government, aided and private PU colleges attended.