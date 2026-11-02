Centre must raise MSP before sugar factories begin operations

CH NEWS, Belagavi District In-charge Minister Satish Jarkiholi has said that the Central Government must first increase the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for sugarcane to provide a permanent solution to the ongoing dispute over sugarcane prices. He said sugar factory owners were reluctant to take the risk of commencing crushing operations without clarity on the Centre's decision. Speaking to reporters at Congress Bhavan in Belagavi on Monday, Jarkiholi said factory owners were concerned that they might have to suspend operations midway if the expected increase in MSP did not materialise. A similar situation had occurred last year, he pointed out. Responding to Union Minister Pralhad Joshi's suggestion that the state government should first announce the State Advised Price (SAP), Jarkiholi said the Centre should increase the MSP before asking the state to bear the additional financial burden. He also demanded that the Centre formally recognise the prevailing market price of sugar. The state government had already facilitated an agreement under which factories agreed to pay Rs 3,500 per tonne, based on the prevailing sugar market price. Factory owners had also agreed to increase the payment proportionately if the MSP was raised. However, they were yet to return for further discussions as promised, he said. Jarkiholi said increasing the MSP was the only permanent solution, warning that the dispute would otherwise resurface every October. On other issues, he said Congress was identifying capable candidates for the upcoming Zilla Panchayat and Taluk Panchayat elections. He also said the winter session of the legislature would be held earlier in Belagavi in view of the anticipated local body election schedule. Regarding recurring floods along Ballari Nala, he said widening the drain was necessary to prevent waterlogging and provide a permanent solution for affected residents and farmers.