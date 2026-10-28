Central Commissioner inspects Halasuru works

BENGALURU City leaders are stepping up efforts to fix local infrastructure problems across neighborhoods. Bengaluru Central City Corporation Commissioner Jagadish G visited M. V. Garden in Halasuru recently to check ongoing road asphalting projects. During his visit, he told local engineers that top quality must be maintained at all times. He explained that poorly paved streets cause major issues for local residents and drivers. The Commissioner pointed out a common problem during heavy rains. Water often pools on newly paved streets instead of draining away properly. To fix this, he ordered officials to make sure rainwater flows smoothly directly into stormwater drains. Stagnant water damages the pavement quickly and creates hazards for everyone traveling through the area. Officials who fail to do their jobs correctly will face serious trouble. The Commissioner issued a strong warning that strict disciplinary actions await any engineers who handle road asphalting poorly or leave potholes unfilled. The message is clear: sloppy work will not be tolerated by city administration anymore. Aside from roads, the Commissioner inspected other public facilities built using taxpayer money. He visited a newly constructed community hall in the same neighborhood. He told staff to keep the building clean, well-maintained, and fully open for public events. Furthermore, he asked his team to submit a formal plan to turn the community hall into a steady source of income for the City Corporation. Next, he checked a newly built purified drinking water unit nearby. He told officials to open it for public use immediately and maintain it regularly so residents have clean drinking water close to home. Several top municipal leaders accompanied the Commissioner during his surprise inspection. Additional Commissioner for Development Venkatachalapathi R, Chief Engineer Vijay Kumar Haridas, Superintendent Engineer Chandrashekar, Executive Engineer Javed, and various assistant engineers joined the tour.