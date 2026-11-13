Calculator allowed in JEE Advanced 2027 on May 23

NEW DELHI: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2027 will be conducted on May 23, 2027, with candidates being allowed to use an on-screen basic calculator for the first time, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi announced on Friday.

IIT Delhi, which will organise the examination, has launched the official JEE Advanced 2027 website, providing important information for candidates preparing to appear for the entrance test.

In a significant change to the examination process, candidates will be provided with an on-screen basic, non-scientific calculator featuring a 10–12-digit display. The facility will be available during the computer-based examination.

The introduction of the calculator is expected to provide candidates with basic calculation support during the test. However, the facility will be limited to a non-scientific calculator, and candidates should check the official examination guidelines for further instructions.

JEE Advanced is the entrance examination for admission to undergraduate programmes at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). Candidates who qualify in JEE Main and meet the prescribed eligibility requirements can appear for the examination.