Bommai criticizes dramatic cabinet protest against commission

CH NEWS, Bengaluru Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has criticized the protest staged by the Chief Minister and cabinet colleagues outside the Election Commission office, alleging that it was intended to protect ineligible voters. In a statement issued on Friday, Bommai said that if the Chief Minister had concerns about the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, they could have been raised through Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in the respective constituencies. He argued that submitting Form-7 objections is an authorized part of the electoral-roll revision process and said the Election Commission has permitted individuals to raise objections regarding multiple voter entries. According to Bommai, questioning the use of this provision is therefore unwarranted. Bommai urged election officials to discharge their responsibilities independently and without pressure, strictly following the Election Commission’s guidelines and applicable laws. He said action should be taken against anyone found violating electoral rules, while officials and individuals acting within the prescribed regulations should be protected. He also maintained that concerns surrounding the electoral rolls should be addressed through the procedures established by the Election Commission rather than through political pressure or public confrontation.