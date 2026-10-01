Bengaluru EV bus adoption surges significantly

BENGALURU Amid a continuous rise in overall traffic and vehicular density across the Silicon Valley of India, recent transport data highlights a major milestone in urban sustainability: electric vehicle (EV) registrations in Bengaluru are surging at an unprecedented pace. Out of 76,508 new vehicles registered in the city during August alone, an impressive 13,389 units were electric, accounting for roughly 17.5% of all new vehicle acquisitions. Transport Department statistics indicate that approximately 2,500 new vehicles hit Bengaluru's roads daily, with electric variants contributing about 500 units to that daily total. The city currently boasts a cumulative total of over 4.9 lakh electric vehicles out of Karnataka's statewide total of 8.9 lakh EVs, establishing the capital as the undisputed epicenter for electric mobility in the region. A breakdown of the city's growing green fleet reveals extensive adoption across commercial and personal segments. Bengaluru is currently home to approximately 3.8 lakh electric two-wheelers, 46,596 electric cars, 9,922 electric cabs, 6,855 passenger auto-rickshaws, 9,876 goods delivery autos, and 2,009 electric buses operated by public transit networks. Notably, electric models accounted for 71% of the 9,453 two-wheelers registered in the capital last month. Analysts attribute this 32-fold growth in EV adoption over the past five years to rising environmental consciousness, expanding charging infrastructure, and a collective push to curb urban air pollution. With roughly one out of every two electric vehicles registered in Karnataka belonging to Bengaluru, municipal authorities and environmental experts anticipate a measurable long-term improvement in urban air quality as petrol and diesel fleets gradually give way to zero-emission alternatives.