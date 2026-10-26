BEML manufactures South India's first sleeper

CH NEWS, BENGALURU Marking a monumental technological leap in Indian railway infrastructure, the highly anticipated Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper train is officially slated for its inaugural flag-off on November 1st. As the very first high-speed sleeper variant to grace South India and only the second nationwide, this engineering marvel stands as a shining testament to domestic manufacturing capabilities, having been meticulously designed and constructed at Bengaluru’s premier BEML facility. Connecting India’s Silicon Valley directly to the financial capital, the premier overnight service will operate between Bengaluru’s Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT) and Mumbai’s iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), completing the scenic interstate journey in approximately sixteen hours. Exclusive on-the-ground reports and detailed previews showcase an extraordinary leap forward in passenger comfort, aesthetic sophistication, and modern rail engineering. The 16-coach rake boasts a total passenger carrying capacity of 823 travelers, structured across an optimized composition that includes eleven spacious 3-tier AC coaches, four refined 2-tier AC coaches, and an ultra-luxurious First AC coach. Every inch of the interior has been crafted to redefine overnight travel, featuring ergonomically contoured berths with advanced vibration-damping technology, plush cushioning, individual reading lamps, and conveniently integrated mobile charging ports at every passenger compartment. Safety, hygiene, and accessibility remain central to the Vande Bharat sleeper design philosophy. The train is equipped with automated plug-type entry doors, robust crash buffers, comprehensive 24/7 CCTV surveillance, and state-of-the-art bio-vacuum restroom facilities with touch-free automated fittings. Sensor-based ambient corridor lighting and superior thermal and acoustic insulation further ensure a serene, hotel-like atmosphere while gliding across the terrain. As trial runs conclude and final preparations wrap up ahead of its grand November debut, railway enthusiasts and daily commuters alike are eagerly awaiting the commencement of a service that promises to transform interstate connectivity between Karnataka and Maharashtra.