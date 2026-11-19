BANTWAL: In a significant achievement for public healthcare, doctors at Bantwal Taluk Public Hospital have successfully performed their first-ever left total hip replacement surgery on a 41‑year-old patient suffering from severe hip pain.

The complex procedure was carried out completely free of cost under the Ayushman Bharat-Aarogya Karnataka (AB-ARK) scheme.

The patient, a resident of Bantwal taluk, had been suffering from severe pain in both hips for the past eight months. Medical examinations revealed that he was suffering from bilateral hip avascular necrosis, a condition in which reduced blood supply causes bone tissue to die. The left hip was found to be more severely affected than the right.

After consulting Wenlock Hospital, a private hospital and an orthopaedic specialist, the patient was advised to undergo surgery. With the assistance of a local resident, Vrinda, he approached Bantwal Taluk Public Hospital for treatment.

Following a detailed assessment, the hospital’s medical team decided to perform a left total hip replacement under the AB-ARK scheme. The application was submitted on November 4 and approval was received on November 11. The surgery was successfully performed on November 17.

The procedure was conducted under the guidance of District Health Officer Dr. Thimmayya. Dr. Abhishek Shetty served as the lead surgeon, assisted by government hospital orthopaedic specialist Dr. Chetanraj. Anaesthesiologists Dr. Vidyasagar and Dr. Dinesh Kamath were also involved in the medical arrangements.

Hospital staff, including nursing personnel, technicians and support workers, assisted in the procedure.

Administrative Medical Officer Dr. Dinesh Kamath appreciated the coordinated efforts of the medical and support teams.

The patient’s family and members of the public expressed gratitude to the hospital authorities for providing advanced orthopaedic treatment free of cost. The achievement marks an important milestone in strengthening specialised healthcare services at government hospitals in Bantwal.