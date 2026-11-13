Assam Governor summons Assembly’s winter session from Dec 14

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya has summoned the Winter Session of the 16th Assam Legislative Assembly, scheduled to begin on December 14 at 9.30 am at the Assembly Chamber in Dispur.

Under Article 174(1)

According to a notification issued by the Assam Legislative Assembly Secretariat, the Governor exercised his powers under Article 174(1) of the Constitution of India to convene the session. The upcoming sitting will be the third session of the 16th Legislative Assembly.

The Supplementary Budget for the financial year 2026–27 is expected to be presented during the session. Several important Bills are also likely to be introduced, although details of the proposed legislative business have not yet been announced.

Cabinet decisions

The session comes amid a series of recent decisions taken by the Assam Cabinet under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. At its meeting earlier this week, the Cabinet approved an allocation of Rs 200 crore for the continuation of the Ayushman Asom Yojana, aimed at providing healthcare benefits to more than 40 lakh families across the state.

The Cabinet also sanctioned Rs 108.81 crore to support free college admissions under the Pragyan Bharati Scheme.

Other decisions included enhanced ex-gratia assistance for families of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan employees, improvements in the procurement system for teaching and learning materials in schools, and measures to strengthen Sanskrit studies.

The Winter Session is expected to provide an opportunity for legislators to discuss financial requirements, government policies and key development issues concerning the state.