Army veteran receives grand welcome after 17 years

CH NEWS, GADAG Rahimana M. Hebballi, a resident of Huilagola village, received a warm welcome from villagers, students, teachers, women and youth after completing 17 years of service in the Indian Army. Rahimana arrived near the Government Model Higher Primary School, where students, teachers, friends and villagers welcomed him with flowers. He was later taken to his home in an open jeep through the main streets of the village. During the procession, Rahimana paid floral tributes to the statues of poet Huilagola Narayana Rao and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. He also visited Sri Sugireshwara, Sri Durga Devi and Sri Maruti temples and offered prayers. Students and youth raised slogans of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and celebrated his return with dancing and a Prabhat Pheri. Villagers, temple committee members and Panchayat representatives felicitated him at different places. His family welcomed him home with the traditional Aarati ritual. Rahimana served in different parts of the country, including Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Rajasthan. Village youths and several ex-servicemen participated in the programme. Basalingappa Mundaragi, Gadag District President of the All Karnataka Ex-Servicemen Association, Vishwanath Naikar, D.S. Diddimani and several ex-servicemen and Veeranaris were also present. Father Shares His Joy Rahimana’s father, Maulasab, is also an ex-serviceman. Four of his five children have served in the Indian Army. Rahimana and one other child are now ex-servicemen, while two continue to serve in the Army. Maulasab expressed happiness over the grand welcome given to his son and said the love shown by friends and villagers was truly priceless. A procession was also organized to welcome ex-serviceman Mahantesh Karabanada, who returned to his native village after completing his Army service last year.