A sinister, cruel mindset within Kharge: HDK

CH NEWS, BENGALURU Political tensions across Karnataka reached a boiling point as the Bharatiya Janata Party staged a massive, high-intensity demonstration at Freedom Park in Bengaluru. The state-level agitation was organized to vehemently condemn the highly controversial remarks made by All India Congress Committee President Mallikarjun Kharge regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late father during a public address in Patna. Protesters flooded the venue with vociferous slogan-shouting, demanding an unconditional public apology from the veteran Congress leader to the citizens of the nation. The situation escalated dramatically when determined BJP leaders and party cadres attempted to march out of the protest grounds to lay siege to the Vidhana Soudha. As demonstrators surged forward and tried to clamber over heavy police barricades, security personnel intervened swiftly, taking several prominent opposition figures into custody, including Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka, Legislative Council Opposition Leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, legislators N. Ravikumar and C.K. Ramamurthy, and former minister Dr. C. Ashwath Narayan. Addressing the charged gathering prior to his detention, R. Ashoka launched a blistering assault on the AICC President, asserting that senior Congress figures have abandoned basic political civility. Ashoka remarked that Mallikarjun Kharge appeared to have lost his mental clarity and composure, sardonically observing that the combined political presence of Mallikarjun Kharge and his minister son Priyank Kharge is more than enough to dismantle the grand old party from within. Pointing to Kharge's advanced age, Ashoka argued that he should ideally spend his time in quiet reflection rather than obsessively chanting the Prime Minister's name in vitriolic tirades. Reminiscing over a colloquial local idiom about ritual purification, Ashoka lashed out at the deteriorating standard of discourse within the opposition camp, questioning the depth of institutional decay under their leadership. Echoing identical outrage, Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy issued a scathing statement lambasting Kharge's remarks as an unpardonable violation of political decorum, basic humanity, and civilized societal norms. Kumaraswamy declared that dragging a deceased family member into political combat exposes a sinister and cruel underbelly within the opposition's strategy.