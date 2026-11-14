YSRCP seeks proof of Lokesh’s claim on Rs 5,000 crore fee dues

AMARAVATI: YSR Congress Party spokesperson G. Veera Shekhar Reddy challenged Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh to provide evidence for his claim that Rs 5,000 crore in fee reimbursement dues had been paid.

Shekhar Reddy said the minister should answer questions about student dues instead of making personal remarks about Jagan’s family. According to a YSRCP release, fee reimbursement and Vasathi Deevena payments total more than Rs 12,400 crore, including about Rs 9,100 crore in fee reimbursement and Rs 3,300 crore under Vasathi Deevena.

He claimed the government had paid Rs 2,800 crore in two years, leaving around Rs 9,600 crore outstanding. He also cited Comptroller and Auditor General figures, saying Rs 1,771 crore was paid under fee reimbursement in 2024–25.

Students denied hall tickets

The spokesperson alleged that students were being denied entry to classes, hall tickets and certificates because colleges had not received payments. The release referred to two students at a private engineering college in Chittoor who reportedly attempted suicide amid fee-related pressure.

A call for a white paper

Shekhar Reddy urged Lokesh to issue a white paper showing when the claimed Rs 5,000 crore was paid and which budget funded it. He said the government should prioritise students’ education over publicity and event spending.

Earlier, YSRCP leaders Kalpalatha Reddy and A Ravichandra also accused the coalition government of leaving fee arrears unpaid for many students and demanded immediate payment. They said students in Chittoor had protested after colleges withheld certificates and restricted exam access.